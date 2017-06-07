’Love Island’ ha been on air for two days for all of two days, but we already have our first love triangle, and things only look set to get more complicated for Dom Lever, Jessica Shears and Montana Brown . Having enjoyed a romantic first date together on Tuesday’s (6 June) show, the latest instalment of the ITV2 reality show sees Dom face a dilemma, having realised he likes both girls.

ITV Dom is currently involved in a 'Love Island' love triangle

Initially, the 26-year-old careers adviser was coupled up with Montana, only for Jessica to steal him after arriving late in the villa. While he told Montana he was still interested in pursuing a potential romance with her, Wednesday’s episode sees Dom admit he now likes Jessica, following their hot date. Confessing that their blossoming romance had taken him by surprise, Dom tells Jessica: “I didn’t get myself into this. You got me into this. I never thought I’d be in this position.” Do I play it safe and go with Montana or do I take a risk and enjoy myself with you? “In the 24 hours I’ve spent with either one of you, I’ve had more fun with you. You surprised me, massively surprised me. There’s more to you than meets the eye.”

ITV Dom and Jess have grown close in recent days

During a moment in the Beach Hut, he adds: “I don’t think Montana’s happy about the situation to be fair. And I don’t blame her. I feel like a bit of a tool myself for saying everything that I’ve said, and then just jumping ship, but the situation’s out of my hands now, out of my control.” Montana later questions him about his feelings for Jessica, and things get awkward when he tells her: “She’s a nice girl, I’ve started to like her. Before the date I was obviously planning on coupling up with you in the future and chilling. “It’s just awkward between us now.” Ouch.

ITV

With a recoupling looming, Dom has a big decision to make about which girl he wants to be with. But with two new boys on their way into the villa, he shouldn’t wait around, as we’re sure Montana isn’t about to let herself remain on the singles’ shelf... ‘Love Island’ airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.