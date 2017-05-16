Katie Salmon is reportedly being lined up for an explosive return to ‘Love Island’.
Fans of the ITV2 reality show will remember her as a contestant on last year’s series, where she became involved in a love triangle with couple Sophie Gradon and Tom Powell.
And while her relationship with Sophie soon fizzled out after the latter quit the villa to be with Tom, Katie wasted no time in moving on with Adam Maxted.
Producers are hoping she could cause similar drama during a second stint in the villa, and The Sun claims they have already approached her about it.
“Katie was only in the house for five minutes but was caught up in two of the most dramatic twists in the entire series,” a source said.
“It’s no secret that ITV are hoping for more sex, drama and tensions this year, and they know that Katie would be the perfect instigator.
“She’s already spoken to producers who seem to want her to return to the villa for the whole stint rather than arriving later than the others,” they added.
‘Love Island’ will once again be fronted by Caroline Flack, and it was recently revealed that over 55,000 people had applied to be on the programme this time around.
The presenter will also host a new ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’-style spin-off called ‘Aftersun’, which will see celebrity guests giving their views on the events happening on the main show, as well as interviewing Islanders when they each fly back to the UK.
It was previously claimed bosses had also devised plans to extend the series by a week, after the huge success of last year’s run, which overtook ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings.
‘Love Island’ is expected to return to ITV2 next month.