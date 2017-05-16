Katie Salmon is reportedly being lined up for an explosive return to ‘Love Island’. Fans of the ITV2 reality show will remember her as a contestant on last year’s series, where she became involved in a love triangle with couple Sophie Gradon and Tom Powell.

ITV Katie Salmon could be returning to 'Love Island'

ITV Katie developed a relationship with Sophie Gradon last year

‘Love Island’ will once again be fronted by Caroline Flack, and it was recently revealed that over 55,000 people had applied to be on the programme this time around. The presenter will also host a new ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’-style spin-off called ‘Aftersun’, which will see celebrity guests giving their views on the events happening on the main show, as well as interviewing Islanders when they each fly back to the UK. It was previously claimed bosses had also devised plans to extend the series by a week, after the huge success of last year’s run, which overtook ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings. ‘Love Island’ is expected to return to ITV2 next month.