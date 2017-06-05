Things got off to an awkward start for two of this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants, after they realised their paths had crossed before. Yes, after meeting her fellow contestants, it didn’t take Montana Brown to clock that she and Jessica Shears have something in common… the same boyfriend.

Gathering several of her fellow islanders in the villa, Montana confessed: “I went out with this guy... basically I think he was seeing us at the same time. But I don’t know if she knows. “I don’t think she does know it’s me, that’s the thing. I was pretty chilled about the situation, it didn’t work. I Instagrammed her. When I saw her I was like ‘I recognise her from somewhere, and then it clicked.” However, while Montana pondered whether to broach the subject with her fellow contestant, it turned out Jessica was already well aware of their connection. She said: “As soon as I saw Montana I recognised her and I was like ‘oh my God, as if.’ Of all the people in the world, me and her are in here together.”

Montana was then quick to try and clear the air, in a bid to put the matter behind them as early on in the series as possible. Taking Jessica aside, Montana recalled: “I was just realising he was being really shady with pictures and I was thinking ‘that’s weird.’ I called him out on it.” As Jessica commented that they “must have kicked off at the same time”, Montana then added: “It was on the last night and I was like ‘I don’t know about you but we just didn’t really get along.. And then he just goes ‘yeah, well I have been seeing some girl anyway’ and I was like ‘what?’”

But while it seemed the two were able to resolve the matter, when Jessica had a moment to herself in the Beach Hut, she admitted that she wasn’t quite ready to forget. She said: “It’s good talking to her about it because it’s nice to see her point of view but at the same time it’s a bit of a revelation because I didn’t realise they were properly dating. “Part of me is like ‘I got there first with this guy that me and Montana were both sort of texting at the same time.’ I know I was there first. So part of me does think ‘I was there first and you sort of got in the way’ so I don’t know how vindictive I’m feeling yet. “I feel like I owe her no loyalties.”

Despite the show only just getting started, we already know a little about Montana’s dating history, as she was previously linked with Manchester United player Kieran O’Hara. See these scenes air in tonight’s (5 June) ‘Love Island’, which kicks off at 9pm on ITV2.