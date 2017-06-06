ITV Jessica reflects on the events of the past 24 hours

Venting to the rest of her contestants, Montana said: “I just think if you’re going to do that... fair enough I know she’s in a really tricky situation, she has to pick someone, it is really difficult, but me and Dom are the only couple that actually like each other. “Come on, if I had to steal someone, I would not go ahead and just do that. Point blank. I think that’s really mean.” Sensing an atmosphere, Jessica took Montana aside to try and clear the air, insisting: “Honestly babe, I feel bad doing it. I played with it all morning in my head and I literally had to go ‘right if I was here yesterday, who would I have stepped forward for?”

ITV Montana is not impressed

When Montana pointed out that Dom hadn’t asked to be taken from her, Jessica interjected: “I can’t choose someone else and be inauthentic, because it’s gonna happen. We’re all playing a game. I am sorry, no hard feelings.” Montana did have the chance to try and gain Dom’s affections - and therefore save herself from the chop later this week - seizing the opportunity to kiss him in front of the rest of the islanders as part of a task. The two later shared several snogs over the course of the day, until fate interjected and Jessica got a text letting her know that it was time for her and Dom to go on their first date.

ITV Dom and Montana in a private moment

When the pair returned from their rendez-vous, Montana took the opportunity to settle the score with Jessica, saying: “It’s day two. We’ve not really got to know anyone. Long story short, I don’t want any bad beef between us, I’ve no problem with you. If anything I reckon we’d actually really get along. “Whatever happens, never personal. I will never speak behind your back if I’ve got a problem with you.”

ITV Montana and Jessica finally get the chance to talk one-on-one

See how Jessica and Dom get on in their first date in tonight’s (6 June) ‘Love Island’, kicking off at 9pm on ITV2.