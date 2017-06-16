Could romance be on the cards for unlikely ‘Love Island’ pairing, Montana Brown and Sam Gowland? Well, it sure is looking that way.

Fresh from floating the idea of a potential romance in Thursday (15 June) night’s show, the latest instalment of the ITV2 reality series sees them take things one step further.

With a recoupling just around the corner, Sam makes his move on Montana, as the pair share their first kiss in scenes from Friday’s show.

ITV Sam and Montana share their first kiss on 'Love Island'

Following new boy Mike Thalassitis’ arrival in the villa, the twosome are catching up about how they feel about him, and about their growing attraction to one another.

Montana tells Sam that Mike isn’t for her, adding: “Nice guy, still not my type.”

Sam says it’s good for them, explaining: “It leaves us where we wanted to be, where we said. Keep cracking on as we are less pressure, it just seems to be in a good place now.”

He then leans in for a cheeky snog, which Montana certainly doesn’t seem to complain about.

ITV Mike's arrival in the villa has certainly caused a stir

However, just hours earlier in the Beach Hut, Montana was saying completely different things about Mike, after Camilla Thurlow observed he may have the hots for her.

“He’s very easy on the eye, he’s going to be some very valuable eye candy around the villa,” she said. “I’d like to have a conversation with him today to get to know him a bit more and then we’ll see…”

So is Montana leading Sam on? And who will she decide to recouple with?

Find out in tonight’s ‘Love Island’, airing at 9pm on ITV2.

