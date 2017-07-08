Love Island's Latest Recoupling Was The Most Dramatic Yet, With Two Couples Torn Apart

Love Island’s latest recoupling proved to be the most explosive of the series so far, with Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay just one of two couples that were torn apart by the new Islanders.

Jonny Mitchell and Tyla Carr were also split up, after the arrival of new girl Georgia Harrison prompted bosses to call a recoupling.

She and fellow newbies Theo Campbell and Jamie Jewitt were given the chance to pick who they wanted to pair up with first, and there were some tense scenes when she picked Kem.

Her choice came just a day after he asked Amber to become his official girlfriend, and needless to say Amber did not take well to someone stealing her man.