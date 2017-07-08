Love Island's Latest Recoupling Was The Most Dramatic Yet, With Two Couples Torn Apart

Love Island’s latest recoupling proved to be the most explosive of the series so far, with Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay just one of two couples that were torn apart by the new Islanders.
Jonny Mitchell and Tyla Carr were also split up, after the arrival of new girl Georgia Harrison prompted bosses to call a recoupling.
She and fellow newbies Theo Campbell and Jamie Jewitt were given the chance to pick who they wanted to pair up with first, and there were some tense scenes when she picked Kem.
Her choice came just a day after he asked Amber to become his official girlfriend, and needless to say Amber did not take well to someone stealing her man.
As Georgia attempted to reach out to Amber, she raged: “Don’t even speak to me.”
“That’s a bit rude.” Georgia said, but Amber spat back: “You’re fucking rude. If anyone’s a bell end it’s fucking you babe!”
But that was nothing compared to the tension between Jonny and Theo, after the newcomer chose to recouple with Tyla.
After Jamie picked Camilla, Chris picked Olivia, Marcel chose Gabby and Alex stayed with Montana, Jonny was left with no choice than to pick Amber.
Digging at Theo in his speech, he said: “I’d like to couple up with this girl because I wasn’t given a lot of choice because of a certain gigantic bell end...”
Theo then jumped out of his seat and said: “Mate, who are you calling a bell end?”
The pair then had to be separated as anger between the two boiled over.
Theo’s decision to pair up with Tyla came just hours after she admitted she was having doubts over her relationship with Jonny, telling him he is not playful enough.
Given she’s also expressed an interest in Theo, it remains to be seen if she will stay loyal to Jonny now she’s in a new couple.
‘Love Island’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.