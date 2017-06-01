‘Love Island’ fans have been treated to a first glimpse at this year’s villa, ahead of the new series’ launch next week.

The reality show is currently onto its third series in its revived form over on ITV2, and viewers have already met the initial 11 islanders who’ll be settling into their new home on Monday night (5 June).

New pictures now show the contestants’ living quarters, which are looking as fresh, clean and modern as ever.

ITV The 'Love Island' lounge

Clearly hoping to get the new stars of the show in the mood, a few choice words have been added to the design of the villa, with the kitchen adorned with letters spelling out “dishy”, “spicy” and “roasting” and the bathroom boasting the word “steamy”.

ITV The 'Love Island' bathroom

ITV We can't wait to see what the newbies cook up

The new bedroom has also been unveiled, with double beds for all the contestants (naturally).

Of course, one of the new additions will have a little extra wiggle room than the rest of the villa, as the fact that we’re starting with an odd number of contestants means not everyone will be paired up right way.

ITV Where the magic (or, indeed, drama) will happen

ITV Here's where the contestants will be able to unwind

The outdoor area also features a separate double bed, as well as a swimming pool, jacuzzi and gym area, the latter of which will no doubt come as a relief to some of the more fitness-conscious newbies.

Check out all the snaps of the ‘Love Island’ villa in the gallery below…

The third series of ‘Love Island’ launches on Monday (5 June) at 9pm on ITV, though it’ll have some competition from ‘Big Brother’, which kicks off half an hour earlier on Channel 5.

