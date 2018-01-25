Love Island’s Amber Davies has denied taking drugs, after deleting a picture that appeared to show paraphernalia, including a rolled up note and a credit card, on a dressing table in front of her.
Amber uploaded the photograph while she was partying in London after the National Television Awards, but swiftly removed it when fans started questioning what was in the lower half of the picture.
On Wednesday (24 January) evening, she issued a statement addressing the matter via Twitter, explaining that she “just wants to set the record straight”.
“Last night I went back to someone else’s hotel room with a dozen other people and took a selfie in front of a mirror,” she said. “I was completely naive to what was lying on the table in front of me.
“I don’t know for sure what it was, but I do know what it looks like, and I am devastated. I have never and would never take drugs, or knowingly be around people who do. That is not who I am.”
Amber was in attendance at the NTAs alongside her ‘Love Island’ co-stars, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, and her fellow winner, ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay.
Despite the 2017 series’ success, ‘Love Island’ lost out in the Best Challenge Show category when ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here!’ triumphed.