If you were hoping to get on ‘Love Island’ next year, you will be facing a LOT of competition, as it has been revealed a record number of people have already applied.

Over the last week, some 80,000 people have sent in applications to appear on the new series.

The figure - quoted in The Sun newspaper - is even more impressive when you consider 60,000 people applied to be on this year’s series after months of advertising.

It is also a huge increase on the 16,000 who applied for the 2015 run.