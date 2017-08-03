If you were hoping to get on ‘Love Island’ next year, you will be facing a LOT of competition, as it has been revealed a record number of people have already applied.
Over the last week, some 80,000 people have sent in applications to appear on the new series.
The figure - quoted in The Sun newspaper - is even more impressive when you consider 60,000 people applied to be on this year’s series after months of advertising.
It is also a huge increase on the 16,000 who applied for the 2015 run.
An advert on the show’s website reads: “ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love.
“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another - but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public who ultimately decide who stays on ‘Love Island’.”
‘Love Island’ bosses confirmed it would return for a fourth series in 2018 last month, following the huge success of this year’s run.
It set a new ratings record for ITV2, pulling in the channel’s highest ever viewing figures for its live final last week.
It also averaged around 2.5million a night in consolidated ratings over its seven-week run - nearly a million up on last year’s series, and almost two million up on what the first series in 2015 attracted.
It was also recently reported the show’s creator was keen to explore the possibility of a gay version of the show, featuring LGBT+ contestants.
You can apply for the next series of ‘Love Island’ here.