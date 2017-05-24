There is set to be a new war of the reality TV titans, as it has been confirmed the launches of ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Love Island’ will go head-to-head in the schedules.

TV bosses have today (24 May) announced that both shows will return to our screens on Monday 5 June.

‘Love Island’ will air from 9pm on ITV2, but Channel 5 chiefs have been sneaky and scheduled ‘Big Brother’ at 8.30pm, giving it a half-hour head start over its rival.