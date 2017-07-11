Now the pair have revealed what really happened, after speculation they may have gone all the way.

In scenes from Tuesday’s show, Camilla is in the Beach Hut when she claims they only enjoyed “a really nice chat and more than one cuddle”, but reveals she and Jamie have decided to prank the rest of the villa by telling them they had sex.

“Jamie and I came up with a plan that we might pretend we went all the way in the Hideaway because there’s always a lot of hype about it,” she smiles. “I think it would be very unexpected.

My acting skills are quite poor and my lying skills are even worst so I think the weak link in the team is me,” she laughs.

Back in the villa, many of the group are discussing whether they think they pair did the deed.

“At the end of the day that could be her baby daddy,” Montana Brown jokes, “He is amazing, he is well travelled, he’s well-spoken, he’s a Calvin Klein model…”