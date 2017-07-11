The whole point of ‘Love Island’ might be to couple up with a member of the opposite sex but Monday (10 July) night’s show proved it isn’t all about secret trysts under the covers.
While the rest of the Islanders spent their celebrating Camilla Thurlow’s birthday, Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes decided to take their friendship to the next level… by shaving their initials into each other’s pubic hair:
The lads were seen chilling out in the bedroom and debating when to do it, before making their way to the bathroom where barber Kem admitted ““this is going to be hard” before shaving a ‘K’ and ‘C’ onto Chris.
Shortly after the scene aired, the duo were soon trending on Twitter as fans came to terms with what they had seen:
Chris and his ‘Love Island’ partner Olivia are currently on a break and the episode saw them discussing the fact it isn’t to have time apart when you’re sharing the same villa.
Meanwhile, it seems things could be looking up for Camilla, who ended her birthday celebrations by spending the night in the Hideaway with Jamie Jewitt.