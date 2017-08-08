Ask anyone who the real winners of ‘Love Island’ should have been and they will answer with Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay, and it seems the good people at ITV2 agree, as the pair have been handed their own spin-off show.

After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed the boys will star in a new series for the channel, which will follow their legendary bromance.

💪 The bromance is back! 💪 You'll be seeing Chris & Kem again soon. They're busy grafting away on their own @itv2 show! Watch this space... pic.twitter.com/W22dW2MWoY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2017

The announcement was made on Love Island’s official Twitter account on Tuesday (8 August), which revealed the lads had been “busy grafting away”.

A source also told The Sun they will begin filming this week, and if the two-part series is successful, it could return for a longer run.

While in the villa, Chris and Kem’s bromance won them an army of fans, with many viewers calling for them to win together, rather than with their respective partners Olivia Attwood and Amber Davies.

ITV Pictures Chris and Kem have landed their own ITV2 show

Kem and Amber later went on to be crowned the winners of ‘Love Island’ 2017, while Chris and Olivia finished in third place.

It had previously been rumoured the boys could make a late entrance into the current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, but their new TV deal now makes this highly unlikely.

Chris and Kem are the first of this year’s Islanders to land their own show, although Kem and Amber will be guest hosting the showbiz segment on ‘Good Morning Britain’ later this month.

It also was previously reported Montana Brown was eyeing a telly career after signing with a top showbiz agent.

Meanwhile, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are currently volunteering at a refugee camp in Greece, and are filming their experience for a short documentary.

Earlier this week, Chris’s girlfriend Olivia was forced to speak out on claims he had dumped her, after she was pictured with her ex on a night out.

'Love Island' 2017: Meet The Contestants