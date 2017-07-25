The spin-off show all ‘Love Island’ fans have been calling for could actually be coming to our screens, as it’s been reported that TV bosses are plotting a reality TV series for Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay.
Chris and Kem’s bromance was one of the highlights of this year’s ‘Love Island’ - who can forget when they shaved their initials into each other’s pubes? - and if they remain pals in the real world, they could also be remaining on our screens.
A source is quoted as telling the Sun: “Chris and Kem’s friendship has captured the nation – everyone has loved watching the bond they have together.
“Viewers have even called for the pair to be eligible to win this series as a twosome.
“Bosses don’t want to see an end to their bromance and are already brainstorming possible TV show ideas to pitch for when ‘Love Island’ is over.
“Fans won’t be seeing the end of them just yet.”
Kem and girlfriend Amber Davies were crowned ‘Love Island’ 2017 champions monday (24 July) night’s final, taking home £25,000 each, leaving us wondering what to do until next year’s series starts.
Thankfully, it seems ITV bosses are hoping to fill the void with even more ‘Love Island’, as it’s been rumoured that a winter series could be on the way.