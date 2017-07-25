The spin-off show all ‘Love Island’ fans have been calling for could actually be coming to our screens, as it’s been reported that TV bosses are plotting a reality TV series for Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay.

Chris and Kem’s bromance was one of the highlights of this year’s ‘Love Island’ - who can forget when they shaved their initials into each other’s pubes? - and if they remain pals in the real world, they could also be remaining on our screens.