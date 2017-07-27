If you’d have asked any ‘Love Island’ fan what they thought the chances were of Olivia Attwood ever stepping foot on boyfriend Chris Hughes’s farm, most of them would have said next to none. However, the reality star has proven us all wrong by popping down to Cheltenham in Gloucestershire to hang out with his beloved cows, and it actually looked like she almost enjoyed herself.

Admittedly, we’re not sure she got her hands dirty, but one step at a time. Liv posted a picture of her and Chris in the fields on Instagram, looking a million miles away from the villa in Mallorca, where they have been living for the last seven weeks. She captioned the snap: “He finally got me to the farm.”

Olivia and Chris only arrived back in the UK on Tuesday (25 July), following the ‘Love Island’ final on Monday night. Since then, she has hit back at sexist trolls, claiming she has been attacked for having “blonde hair and fake tits”. Olivia even said she’d experienced sexism from other women, telling HuffPost UK: “I do think on reality TV, girls get a harder time than guys - they are always the first ones to go, the lowest in polls. “Things that they do, if a boy did it, they would be fine and be cheeky or a player, but for a girl, they’re a slag or conniving. We’re still living in the medieval times with that. “I think when you add blonde hair and fake tits to that, it riles people up,” she continued. “The worse thing is, it’s often girls that are saying it. Just live and let live.” You can see how Olivia got on down on the farm on ‘Love Island: The Reunion’, airing on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.