‘Love Island’ viewers were left on the edge of their seats at the end of Wednesday’s (5 July) episode, when a break up between Chris Hughes and Olivia Atwood was teased in a trailer.

Well, we can now reveal exactly what happened, and it all started because Chris asked her to be quiet as he tried to get to sleep.

Obviously.

ITV Chris and Olivia's relationship breaks down on 'Love Island'

In scenes from Thursday’s show, Olivia is messing around in the bedroom with Tyla Carr, when Chris’s request for them to keep the noise down sends Olivia into a spin.

She immediately storms out into the garden to sleep, refusing to stay in the bed they share.

After he chases her, she tells him she doesn’t think things are working out between them, saying: “A lot of things are getting to me at the minute. You don’t get me and you never will get me and I’m trying to force something that is not there. We’re trying to make something work that really in real life wouldn’t work.

“You don’t understand me the way I am, you just don’t understand me and I feel like I have to filter parts of my personality to suit you. I tread on egg shells all the time around you and things about me annoy you.”

The next morning, Olivia doesn’t seem to have a change of heart either, telling the Beach Hut she fears they have “too much personality for one relationship”.

ITV Olivia cries in the Beach Hut

She then confides in Kem about how she is feeling, before he relays her concerns to Chris in a man-to-man chat.

“She’s a lot more insecure and quiet than she puts out and sometimes the smaller comments can upset her a lot,” Kem warns him.

Chris later pulls Olivia aside for a chat, insisting he “isn’t trying to change her”.

“I think you like me, but as a package it’s not what you’re about and I think you know it as well,” Olivia tells him.

ITV Chris becomes emotional at what Olivia has to say

As he argues that isn’t the case, Chris becomes emotional as he admits he is really falling for her.

That isn’t enough to break Olivia’s heart though, as she says she would “rather step aside” as she doesn’t want to get hurt.

Will the pair manage to get their relationship back on track?

‘Love Island’ airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

