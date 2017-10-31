It’s been just four months since Kem Cetinay was crowned this year’s male ‘Love Island’ winner, but the former hairdresser has already bagged a spot on another reality show.
On Tuesday (31 October), Kem became the third star confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ when it returns to our screens early next year.
The news was announced on the ‘Dancing On Ice’ Instagram story, just hours after Cheryl Baker of The Fizz (y’know, the pop group formerly known as Bucks Fizz) was also revealed to be on the line-up.
He and Cheryl will be joining the previously-announced Brooke Vincent on the forthcoming reboot.
Kem said of his upcoming stint on the ice: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some lycra.
“Anyone who knows me will know how competitive I am, so I’m going to work very hard to stay on my feet! I can’t wait to get my skates on.”
As with the rest of the stars taking part, Kem will meet his professional partner in the coming days, with training set to start soon afterwards.
Fans can look forward to the return of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as presenters, while Jason Gardiner will also be back on the judging panel.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will also be returning, but this time they’ll be on the panel along with a fourth judge, whose identity is to be revealed in due course.
Other names tipped to be hitting the ice next year include former ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Candice Brown, singer/songwriter-turned-reality-star Ray J and former royal butler Paul Burrell, while Katie Price has denied her involvement in the new series.