It’s been just four months since Kem Cetinay was crowned this year’s male ‘Love Island’ winner, but the former hairdresser has already bagged a spot on another reality show. On Tuesday (31 October), Kem became the third star confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ when it returns to our screens early next year.

ITV Kem Cetinay is on the 'Dancing On Ice' line-up

The news was announced on the ‘Dancing On Ice’ Instagram story, just hours after Cheryl Baker of The Fizz (y’know, the pop group formerly known as Bucks Fizz) was also revealed to be on the line-up. He and Cheryl will be joining the previously-announced Brooke Vincent on the forthcoming reboot. Kem said of his upcoming stint on the ice: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be strapping on a pair of skates and dancing in some lycra. “Anyone who knows me will know how competitive I am, so I’m going to work very hard to stay on my feet! I can’t wait to get my skates on.”

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Kem as we're more used to seeing him