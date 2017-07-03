When word first got back to Dom about the rumours, he was understandably upset , but he’s now insisted that he hopes to pursue a relationship with Jess, and is even thinking about marriage.

Last month, reports suggested that Jess and Mike had spent the night together after being booted off the island , which they have both vehemently denied.

However, he added there will have to be a tough conversation about what really went on with Mike, though he is willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.

Similarly, Jess said when she left the show that she hoped to make a go of it with Dom, claiming she hoped their “connection” would still be prevalent outside the show .

Chloe Jasmine and Stevi Ritchie ('The X Factor') Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Chloe and Stevi first met while sharing a house together, during the 2014 series of 'The X Factor'.



Although they briefly split up when the series was still on the air, they rekindled their romance before long, going on to become 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemates, and appear in a series of totally-natural and not-staged photo sets, just like this one.

Katie Price and Peter Andre ('I'm A Celebrity') Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images The third series of 'I'm A Celebrity' - otherwise known as 'the one where it really started to get good' - kicked off in 2004, and sparked one of the UK's biggest celebrity pairings of the 21st century.



Off the back of 'I'm A Celeb', Katie and Peter were omnipresent for years, with reality shows, fragrances and yes, even an ill-advised album to their name. They split in 2009, and recently reconciled, after a feud which lasted more than five years.

Helen Adams and Paul Clarke ('Big Brother') Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock The first real love story of 'Big Brother', Helen and Paul first met on the reality show's second series in 2001, eventually staying together for five years.



Here they are with Lorraine Kelly, the lucky ducks.

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff ('Strictly Come Dancing') Steve Thorne via Getty Images Among the most famous 'Strictly' curse victims, Ben split from his long-term partner shortly after being partnered with Kristina, though the two were insistent they didn't get together until long after the break-up.



When we're blowing out the candles on our birthday cake this year, we'll be wishing for a re-enactment of this exact photo, with us in place of Kristina.

Natasha Hamilton and Ritchie Neville ('The Big Reunion') Mark Robert Milan via Getty Images Atomic Kitten and 5ive weren't the only ones brought together by 'The Big Reunion', with Natasha and Ritchie getting together during the show's UK tour, though they announced their split in early 2016.

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell ('Celebrity Big Brother') Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Truly, there is nothing left to say about this pair.

Rebecca Ferguson and Zayn Malik ('The X Factor') Ken McKay/Talkback Thames/Rex/Shutterstock Yeah, we'd forgotten about this one too, but shortly after the seventh series of 'X Factor' wrapped up in 2010, it was revealed that runner-up Rebecca Ferguson had been knocking boots with One Direction singer Zayn Malik.



Despite their seven-year age gap (Zayn was just 17 at the time), they stayed together for a number of months, with the 'Pillowtalk' singer eventually going on to date Stephanie Davis and Perrie Edwards.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev ('Strictly Come Dancing') Karwai Tang via Getty Images Another case of the 'Strictly' curse having a happy ending, Rachel revealed she and her husband were parting ways during her appearance on the BBC series in 2013.



She and Pasha announced 10 months later that they were an item.

Steven Goode and Kimberly Kisselovich ('Big Brother') Karwai Tang via Getty Images Who could forget Steven and Kimberly's romance, eh? NOT US, because the thought of him whispering "open it" to her in the 'BB' bedroom is still BURNED IN OUR MEMORIES for the rest of our days.



Steverly tied the knot a year after leaving the 'BB' house, but months later, it was reported that they had already split.

Stacey Solomon and Steve-O ('The Jump') Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images Sometimes reality TV can throw us a curveball, like when 'Jackass' prankster Steve-O and 'Driving Home For Christmas' warbler Stacey Solomon got together on 'The Jump'.



Sadly, they split the following summer, admitting they struggled with their long-distance relationship.

Tamera Foster and Sam Callahan ('The X Factor') Mark Robert Milan via Getty Images 'The X Factor' might not seem the most likely place to find romance, but Tamera Foster and Sam Callahan made a good go of it after meeting during 2013's series.



However, they split up a year later.

Chantelle and Preston ('Celebrity Big Brother') C. Uncle via Getty Images Theirs was the reality TV romance the whole country was rooting for. It had it all, drama (Preston had a girlfriend when they first met, meaning they dismissed their 'CBB' flirting at the time), romance (nothing sets the mood like George Galloway pretending to be a cat in the next room) and a few bumps in the road (remember when he stormed off 'Buzzcocks', though?).



Their highly-public split was followed a few years later by both of their arrivals in the 'Ultimate Big Brother' house, and while it looked like a reunion could be on the cards, it eventually never came to fruition.

Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice ('Strictly Come Dancing') Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Seriously, there must be something in the water over at the 'Strictly' studios, with Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice the latest pairing to reveal that their relationship extends past the dance floor.

Charlotte Crosby and Gaz Beadle ('Geordie Shore') Hamish Blair via Getty Images A reality TV couple so on-again-off-again no one - including them - is ever actually sure what their relationship status is at any given time.

David Seaman and Frankie Poultney ('Dancing On Ice') Barcroft Media via Getty Images Now husband and wife, David and Frankie met when he swapped his football boots for ice skates for his appearance on 'Dancing On Ice'.



The two were partnered together, eventually revealing that they were an item.

Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon ('Dancing On Ice') Barcroft Media via Getty Images Slightly more scandalously was the union of 'Dancing On Ice' pair Sylvain Longchambon and Samia Ghadie, particularly as when they got together he was still dating Jennifer Metcalfe... who he'd been partnered with just two years prior.

Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame ('Big Brother') Richard Lewis via Getty Images Arguably the most unlikely 'BB' couple ever, Pete and Nikki's romance was a nontheless endearing one, and we loved watching them grow close during their time in the house.



Sadly, in the months that followed, Nikki revealed that their relationship hadn't lasted in the outside world, admitting at the time: "I really hope that he didn't use me. I would like to think that he had genuine feelings for me but who knows? I don't know what to think."

Denise Van Outen and Lee Mead ('Any Dream Will Do') Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Proving that reality TV romances aren't just for the contestants, 'Any Dream Will Do' judge Denise Van Outen surprised viewers when she revealed that she was in a relationship with the show's eventual winner, Lee Mead.



The pair were together for six years, even having a daughter in 2010, but announced they were going their separate ways in July 2013.

Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton ('Big Brother') Martin Doyle via Getty Images The 'BB' couple that have managed to go the distance are also the ones who kept the lowest profile at the end of the show (funny that, isn't it?).



Grace and Mikey have been together since the end of their series in 2006, and have two children.