For a while, it looked like Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen were a dead cert for the ‘Love Island’ crown, but as the final approaches, that is now looking less and less likely.
That’s because the pair have now been overtaken as the bookies’ favourite to win by none other than Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.
Camilla and Jamie have emerged as the front runners as Monday’s (24 July) final fast approaches, with bookmakers William Hill now marking them at 13/8 to win.
Following the controversial lie detector task, which seemingly revealed Gabby is not in love with Marcel, the pair’s odds have dropped from to 5/2 from 9/4.
William Hill spokesperson, Joe Crilly, said: “Camilla and Jamie have stormed into a commanding position over the last few days and their lead looks increasingly likely to be unassailable.”
Montana Brown and Alex Beattie are pegged at 5/1, while two couples - Amber Davies and Kem Cetainy, and Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes - are joint fourth at 8/1.
Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison look least likely to scoop the title of ‘Love Island’ winners, and are the outsiders at 14/1.
However, both the Islanders and viewers could be in for a surprise during the final, as it has been reported this year’s live episode will feature a different twist from previous series.
‘Love Island’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.