‘Love Island’ is over. Done. Finito.

Hurts to even see those words, right?

And while we all wonder what we’re doing to do between 9 and 10pm every night for the next 10 months, one person who has summed up the pain of it ending is Alex Brooker.

The ‘Last Leg’ star admitted he is struggling to come to terms with the series being over in a brutally honest tweet he posted during Monday (24 July) night’s final.

He tweeted: “I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do without #LoveIsland in my life. And I’ve got over losing a foot.”