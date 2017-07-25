‘Love Island’ is over. Done. Finito.
Hurts to even see those words, right?
And while we all wonder what we’re doing to do between 9 and 10pm every night for the next 10 months, one person who has summed up the pain of it ending is Alex Brooker.
The ‘Last Leg’ star admitted he is struggling to come to terms with the series being over in a brutally honest tweet he posted during Monday (24 July) night’s final.
He tweeted: “I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do without #LoveIsland in my life. And I’ve got over losing a foot.”
He’s not the only one not coping though, as fans were pretty emosh as the series drew to a close:
One fan had even recreated the villa on ‘The Sims’ so they could keep on watching the antics of Olivia, Chris, Kem and co:
However, there were plenty of lighter moments to be enjoyed during the final - mainly from Chris Hughes’ reunion with baby ‘son’ Cash Hughes:
Although after Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned winners, some people suggested he should have lifted the crown with another of the Island’s residents:
The good news is that it has already been announced that a fourth series of ‘Love Island’ will air in 2018, while it was recently reported the show’s creator was keen to explore the possibility of a gay version, featuring LGBT+ contestants.
But if you are wondering how you are going to cope in the meantime, the complete series one and two boxsets are now available on ITV Hub.
We also have some spin-off suggestions of our own that bosses should definitely make.