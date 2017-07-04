‘Love Island’ contestant Gabby Allen has been dealt a blow, after finding out what really went on when her boyfriend Marcel Somerville was in Casa Amor.

In scenes set to air on Tuesday (4 July), the remaining Islanders are all dealt some home truths from the British public as part of their latest challenge.

Each member of the group is asked to decide on the outcome of a variety of questions that are put to ‘Love Island’ viewers, while they’re performing pole dances.

No, we’re not exactly sure what pole dancing has to do with any of it, but stick with us.