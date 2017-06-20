’Love Island’ contestant Chris Hughes had viewers in stitches after making an almighty gaffe during Monday (19 June) night’s show.

Two words: Jason Staythumb.

The male Islanders were asked to guess who they thought their partners’ celebrity crushes were during a game of Mr and Mrs on the ITV2 reality show.

Having been paired up with Chloe Crowhurst, following the previous day’s recoupling ceremony, Chris had a stab at guessing who she fancied.

And while he did correctly predict that it was Jason Statham who Chloe has the hots for, he didn’t quite manage to get the spelling of his name correct.