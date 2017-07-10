‘Love Island’ couple Jess Shears and Dom Lever have revealed they’re planning to take their romance to the next level.

The two fell for one another pretty quickly in the villa, and despite having only known each other for a month, they’ve now revealed plans to move in together.

In a joint interview on ‘Aftersun’, Jess and Dom confirmed to Caroline Flack that they have made things official since being in the outside world and the presenter quizzed them on how things will work in the future, given that Jess lives in Devon while Dom resides in Manchester.