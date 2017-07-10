‘Love Island’ couple Jess Shears and Dom Lever have revealed they’re planning to take their romance to the next level.
The two fell for one another pretty quickly in the villa, and despite having only known each other for a month, they’ve now revealed plans to move in together.
In a joint interview on ‘Aftersun’, Jess and Dom confirmed to Caroline Flack that they have made things official since being in the outside world and the presenter quizzed them on how things will work in the future, given that Jess lives in Devon while Dom resides in Manchester.
Dom then admitted that they were looking for a place, but when Caroline suggested things were moving awfully quickly for two people who’d only known each other a matter of weeks, he was quick to put her mind at ease.
Dom explained: “We’re going to buy in Manchester and rent in London… We need bases.”
The two have now got things back on track, after their relationship was briefly rocked by speculation that she’d slept with fellow contestant Mike Thalassitis shortly after leaving the villa.
Both Jess and Mike vehemently denied the rumours on multiple occasions, with Dom saying in Sunday’s (9 July) ‘Aftersun’ that he was willing to give them “the benefit of the doubt” and move forward.
Dom and Jess were one of the first couples to seal the deal in the ‘Love Island’ villa, and it’s since been revealed that they actually had sex a lot more times than viewers were let in on.
This is because producers are thought to be deliberately trying to tone down the show’s x-rated content, in a bid to stop people tuning in for all the wrong reasons.