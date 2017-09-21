‘Love Island’ fans will reportedly be able to follow Jessica Shears and Dom Lever’s engagement as part of a new fly-on-the-wall show.

The former reality contestants announced their engagement earlier this week, having met three months ago on the most recent series of ‘Love Island’.

It’s now been suggested that the lead-up to their wedding could be captured on camera for a brand new series, intended to be a UK spin on the classic ‘Newlyweds’ format.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Dom Lever and Jessica Shears

Explaining their decision to get engaged so quickly, Dom told OK! Magazine earlier this week: “If I’d waited I don’t know when it would have had time to do it because we’re so busy at the moment. It felt like the right time.”

Meanwhile, fellow ‘Love Island’ star Gabrielle Allen recently hinted that she and boyfriend Marcel Somerville could be the next couple from the show to get engaged, after disclosing that the Blazin’ Squad star was saving up to buy her an engagement ring.

She claimed: “If Marcel was to propose to me I’d say yes but for us it’s all about pace and there isn’t any rush for us right now but he said that he’s saving for a ring.”

20 Reality TV Couples