The couple will present Richard Arnold’s showbiz segment from Monday 28th August to Friday 1st September, while the broadcaster is on holiday.

‘Love Island’ winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have bagged their first TV gig since the reality show finished and will join the ‘Good Morning Britain’ team later this summer.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Kem and Amber were at the centre of a tug-of-war between channels, but ‘GMB’ ultimately won out.

An insider said: “Since Amber and Kem won, they’ve been inundated with offers.

“They’re both very keen to go down that route, and ITV and Channel 4 have shown interest.

“But they couldn’t pass up the chance to host ‘Good Morning Britain’.”

The timing of their stint on the show means they won’t come face to face with Piers Morgan, which is probably a good thing.

The controversial presenter will also be on his summer holidays, during which time stars including Jeremy Kyle, Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh will stand (well, sit) in for him.

When Kem and Amber were first announced as winners, Piers remarked the following morning: “It’s wonderful isn’t it, that that’s how you become famous these days, by having lots of sex on television?

“I’ll give it until Christmas, if they’re lucky. To say I’m not bereft [that ‘Love Island’ is over] is the understatement of a thousand millenniums.”

Piers also clashed with ‘Love Island’ alumnus Jonny Mitchell following his elimination from the series, attempting to show him up by quizzing the reality star about maths and current affairs throughout his interview.