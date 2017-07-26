Rumours have been rife that the boyband are poised for a comeback ever since Marcel entered the villa last month, and now he has admitted he wants to reunite with his crew.

ITV Marcel was one of the favourites on this year's 'Love Island'

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists after returning to the UK following Monday’s (24 July) final, Marcel said: “I was talking to the boys about it at the airport and they said there’s a lot of stuff going down and a lot of things being said. There’s a lot on the table, but they needed to wait for me to come back before they agreed to do anything.

“I promise I will let you know as soon as anything happens.”

However, that isn’t the only musical project Marcel has in the pipeline now that he’s in the outside world.

Tim Roney via Getty Images Marcel back in his Blazin' Squad days

The rapper, who has spent the last few years working as a music producer, is planning to team up with his fellow Islanders Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes on a rap EP.

The trio entertained viewers with their bar-spitting on the show, and their track, ‘A Little Bit Leave It’ could be set for release.

“It is going to be the first track on the EP,” Marcel said.

“These boys have got so hyped off the whole situation. Once we get some time, we can go into the studio and lay down four or five tunes and get them out.”

ITV Marcel, Chris and Kem want to release an EP

He said of teaming up with the ‘Big For Your Boots’ rapper: “There is no hope there because I know it will happen. We could do ‘A Little Bit Leave It’ remix.

“Me, Marcel and Kem are going to do an EP in October/November time, and we’re going to have some big artists on it, so that’s where [Stormzy] will come in.”

