22 Golden 'Love Island' Moments That Perfectly Explain Why It's The Show Everyone Is Obsessed With

If you’re not one of the two million people currently glued to ‘Love Island’ every night, then firstly you need to have a word with yourself, and secondly, you need to get on board asap, as this series as already served up some moments of pure reality TV GOLD.

But not only that, the conversation on social media has been nothing short of hilarious too, with the contestants’ antics sparking more GIFs, memes and funny tweets than we can keep up with.

Hopefully, this will go some way as to explaining why it is the show everyone is obsessed with right now:

1. Olivia described finding someone attractive as falling into someone’s “dicksand”. We’ll let her explain:

2. A lot of people have noticed how Montana is always tucking into something whenever there is dramz

Montana eating her cereal while all the drama kicks off is literally me #LoveIsland 🤓 — Emma Hartley (@ThefakeEmmaH) June 13, 2017

Montana watching all the drama unfold from the corner with a bowl of cereal is my favourite #LoveIsland aesthetic yet pic.twitter.com/JiJVjZ9FW6 — Polly Bartlett (@polly_bartlett) June 13, 2017

A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

3. This is how Chris actually believed Jason Statham’s name was spelt:

ITV

4. This gaffe served up some pretty genius memes:

Jason Staythumb has made my life 😂😂😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Ium8Ry3Up6 — Natalie Kershaw (@nataliekershaw_) June 19, 2017

5. Someone in the villa actually got nicknamed ‘Muggy Mike’, after their behaviour was, umm, ‘muggy’

ITV

ITV

6. Again, Twitter’s response was 10/10:

7. In an unexpected turn of events, the ‘Love Island’ villa was host to a row about feminism between Camilla and Jonny (Yaasss Camilla, etc etc)

8. The boys have taken steps to prove that they are not all just carbon copies of one another

A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

9. Although Dom did unveil some hidden, errrm, talents with this poem to Jess

That was a stunning piece of poetry. We're welling up over here! 😢😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IFRqyzEGX3 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 13, 2017

10. Chris has the stupidest ways of deflecting any sort of serious conversation, but we kind of rate him for it

When someone's trying to have a deep & meaningful chat, but you just ain't feeling it... #PolarBear #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nBaiQzsmmE — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2017

A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

11. This is what Olivia said when she found herself drawn to one of the bad boys of the villa, despite being coupled up with lovely Sam:

ITV

12. And the sight of her getting a heel stuck in some wooden decking will never not be funny

There are always hurdles in the path to finding true love... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WIuIJ5izuc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2017

13. Presenter Caroline Flack is like Paxman when she needs to get to the bottom of goss on the Island

.@CarolineFlack1 grills Mike on those Jess rumours. Did they, or didn't they, what do you think? #LoveIslandAftersun pic.twitter.com/u8fdTTmCeU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 25, 2017

14. Did you know Marcel was once a member of Blazin’ Squad? That’s because he really doesn’t like to talk about it. No, not at all

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Marcel was in Blazin' Squad... but he doesn't like to talk about it (apparently) 🤐 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1FFHoby6el — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2017

15. Seriously, don’t talk to him about it, ok?

16. He’s also just the most adorable man ever

17. We really wish someone hadn’t pointed this comparison out, as now it’s all we can see when we look at Kem:

When you realise there's no @LoveIsland tonight 😪 but you find this... Literally made my night! Plus Kem is my FAVE 😂 #proud 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FFVq0eQ29H — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) June 10, 2017

18. At least it’s not as bad as what Mike said about him, though

Im actually decked at Mike saying Kem looks like Lord Farquad 😂😂 #LoveIslandAfterSun — Samantha Barron (@samanthabarron6) June 25, 2017

19. One of the best bits is when the contestants are allowed outside the villa and have to interact with Spanish locals

Guess we know who the true Brit abroad is around here! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7GRuNvYQPW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 27, 2017

20. We can’t believe we’ve made it this far without so much as mentioning Amber’s facial expressions

ITV

ITV

21. While you might think watching people have sex on TV would be sordid, but somehow the producers manage to make it pretty hilarious

22. And if this all isn’t enough to keep you entertained, you can always get really drunk by playing ‘Love Island’ Bingo

#LoveIsland bingo:

Muggy

Can we have a chat?

Eggs in one basket

Definitely my type

On paper

Graft

Love island not friend island — Scouse Bird: Steph B (@ScouseBirdBlogs) June 18, 2017

A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

#LoveIsland



Me when I hear the word "graft" pic.twitter.com/6x80LZzOIw — Salim Hamid (@team_salim) June 12, 2017

‘Love Island’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.

'Love Island': Check Out The All-New Villa