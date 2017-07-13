‘Love Island’ contestant Mike Thalassitis has insisted former flame Olivia Attwood will “never get anywhere near him” upon his explosive return to the show.
Fans of the ITV2 reality series saw the footballer re-enter the villa on Wednesday (12 July) night alongside Sam Gowland, which came just as Olivia had called things off with Chris Hughes.
And while Olivia admitted she was already being pulled back into Mike’s “dicksand”, it seems she shouldn’t get her hopes up about any sort of reunion.
Speaking prior to going back in the villa, Mike said: “Olivia will never get near me again, trust me.
“She and Chris are suited, she got on well with him in there, a lot better than she did with me, we’re just different. We tried to give it a go and it didn’t work.
“The day I came out, I got myself out of the triangle, she told me she liked Chris more so I thought, ‘You crack on.’ Then I was voted out that same night. No hard feelings towards them.”
He added he already has his eye on Tyla Carr and Georgia Harrison, which could prove to be awkward as fellow returnee Sam is also hoping to get together with one of them.
Sam explained: “Tyla was in the villa last time and we got on but we just didn’t get enough time to couple up.
“Georgia is the new girl but since I’ve seen her, I’ve thought, ‘She is definitely a bit of me.’”
‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.