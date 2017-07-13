Fans of the ITV2 reality series saw the footballer re-enter the villa on Wednesday (12 July) night alongside Sam Gowland , which came just as Olivia had called things off with Chris Hughes .

‘Love Island’ contestant Mike Thalassitis has insisted former flame Olivia Attwood will “never get anywhere near him” upon his explosive return to the show.

And while Olivia admitted she was already being pulled back into Mike’s “dicksand”, it seems she shouldn’t get her hopes up about any sort of reunion.

Speaking prior to going back in the villa, Mike said: “Olivia will never get near me again, trust me.

“She and Chris are suited, she got on well with him in there, a lot better than she did with me, we’re just different. We tried to give it a go and it didn’t work.

“The day I came out, I got myself out of the triangle, she told me she liked Chris more so I thought, ‘You crack on.’ Then I was voted out that same night. No hard feelings towards them.”