Four contestants have waved goodbye to ‘Love Island’ - just as two new ones are set to cause a stir. Nathan Joseph, Craig Lawson, Danielle Sellers and Chynna Sellers were all sent packing, following the latest dumping on Tuesday (4 July) night’s show.

ITV There has been another dumping on 'Love Island'

The public were asked to vote for their favourite male and female Islanders, with Nathan, Craig and Jonny Mitchell landing in the bottom three boys, and Danielle, Chynna and Tyla Carr in the girls. Nathan and Chynna were immediately eliminated, after it was revealed they’d both scored the least amount of votes. As the most popular boy, Marcel Somerville was tasked with sending one girl home, opting to pick Danielle, while top girl Montana Brown voted off Craig over Jonny. But there won’t be empty beds for long, as there are two new boys entering the villa during tonight’s show. Let’s meet them shall we? Jamie Jewitt

ITV

Age: 27 From: Essex Occupation: Model and actor He says: “I’m not really much of a dater, I’ve spent a long time single, just having fun. I lived in New York for 10 years and was single for most of it. I split up with my ex about six months ago, we were together a year and a half. I’ve just took some time to go out, do my bit and learn a bit about myself before settling down.” Who’s he got his eye on? Camilla Theo Campbell

ITV

Age: 25 From: Bath Occupation: Athlete – 400 m sprinter He says: “I never expected to be given the opportunity to go in the Villa so I’m just really excited to get in there!” Who’s he got this eye on? “Olivia, Tyla and maybe Amber although she might be too short for me, I’m 6 foot 5.” You can see the two new boys make their arrival as ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.