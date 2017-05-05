‘Love Island’ Producers Have A Sure-Fire Plan To Inject Drama Into The Upcoming Series

‘Love Island’ producers have devised a plan that’s sure to guarantee even more drama in this summer’s series, as they’re set to extend the show by a week.
The series will be back on our screens once again in the coming months, but this time around, the contestants will be spending a little longer on the show.
A source explained to the Sun: “Due to the massive success of last year’s series among viewers, bosses have decided to extend the current one by a week.
“They hope this will give contestants a greater chance of finding love and lead to more summer loving than ever before.”
The paper also claims that there will be a ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’-style spin-off show, which is set to be filmed in a UK studio.
The as-yet-untitled show will see celebrity guests giving their views on the events happening on the main show, as well as interviewing Islanders when they each fly back to the UK.
‘Love Island’ will once again be fronted by Caroline Flack, and it was recently revealed that over 55,000 people had applied to be on the programme this time around.
An air date for the series premiere is yet to be confirmed, though a suitably saucy trailer was recently unveiled.