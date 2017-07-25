Love Island’s Olivia Attwood has hit back at former lover Mike Thalassitis in a fresh attack. The reality TV star was less than impressed to discover he had given now-boyfriend Chris Hughes a word of warning about her, prior to leaving the villa last week, claiming he was encouraging her to come onto him.

ITV Love Island's Olivia has hit back at Mike

Speaking to HuffPosst UK and other journalists after returning to the UK following Monday (24 July) night’s final, Olivia fumed: “I didn’t know about that and he had absolutely no business giving his opinion on me.” Hinting Mike may have been bitter over her choosing Chris over him twice, she continued: “I don’t think that was genuine at all, because the conversations he and I had were very much him saying, ‘I want you to graft me’. So for him to then go to Chris? It’s so boring.” Chris added: “I think he was just trying to stay relevant.”

ITV Mike and Olivia had a short-lived romance in the villa

During the interview, Olivia also called out the sexism she has encountered, after catching up on what people said about her online during her time in the villa. “I do think on reality TV, girls get a harder time than guys,” she said. “They are always the first ones to go, the lowest in polls. The things that they do, if a boy did it, they would be fine and be cheeky or a player, but for a girl, they’re a slag or conniving. We’re still living in the medieval times with that. “I think when you add blonde hair and fake tits to that, it riles people up. The worse thing is, it’s often girls that are saying it. Just live and let live.”

ITV Olivia and boyfriend Chris finished third in Monday's final

Revealing ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack had given her some advice about handling online trolls, Olivia went on: “I had a chat with Caroline last night at the wrap party and she’s just such a cool girl. “She did have my back, and I know she’s not really meant to, but she said she sees a lot of herself in me. We’re similar kinds of girls who act on impulse and say it how it is. “She’s a down-to-earth girls’ girl and told me to take everything with a pinch of salt and let the sad people who want to do that roll off your back. “I’m sure she’s had loads of that over the years and she’s smashed it,” she added.