‘Love Island’ contestant Olivia Attwood has hit back at sexist trolls, claiming she has been attacked for having “blonde hair and fake tits”.

The reality star has faced a barrage of criticism on social media during her time in the villa, and after catching up with what has been said about her following Monday’s (24 July) final, she has claimed we are still “living in medieval times” when it comes to some aspects of gender equality.

ITV Love Island's Olivia has called out sexist trolls

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists upon returning home, Olivia even said she’d experienced sexism from other women.

“I do think on reality TV, girls get a harder time than guys - they are always the first ones to go, the lowest in polls,” she said.

“Things that they do, if a boy did it, they would be fine and be cheeky or a player, but for a girl, they’re a slag or conniving. We’re still living in the medieval times with that.

“I think when you add blonde hair and fake tits to that, it riles people up,” she continued.

“The worse thing is, it’s often girls that are saying it. Just live and let live.”

Olivia also revealed ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack has also given her some words of advice about navigating the online world.

ITV Caroline Flack has offered Olivia advice

She said: “I had a chat with Caroline at the wrap party and she’s just such a cool girl.

“She did have my back, and I know she’s not really meant to, but she said she sees a lot of herself in me.

“We’re similar kinds of girls who act on impulse and say it how it is. She’s a down-to-earth girls’ girl and told me to take everything with a pinch of salt and let the sad people who want to do that roll off your back.

“I’m sure she’s had loads of that over the years and she’s smashed it.”

