‘Love Island’ went out with a bang on Monday night (24 July), bringing in the highest viewing figures in ITV2’s history.

The finale saw Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay being crowned winners, with 2.43 million people tuning in to see him choose to share the £50,000 prize money with his girlfriend, after being given the chance to pocket it for himself.

As if these viewing figures weren’t impressive enough, a further 150,000 watched the action on ITV2+1.