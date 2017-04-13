Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Zara Holland has shared her advice for this year’s contestants, ahead of the new series.

Zara hit the headlines during her time on the show last year, particularly when her sexual activity with a fellow contestant wound up costing her the title of Miss Great Britain.

Eventually, she left the show for personal reasons upon discovering that her mother was ill, but despite not having the smoothest of times when she was a contestant on ‘Love Island’, she’s urged the new crop of contestants to make the most of it.