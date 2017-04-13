All Sections
    13/04/2017 12:52 BST

    Love Island's Zara Holland Offers Advice To Series 3 Contestants

    Her time on the island hit headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Zara Holland has shared her advice for this year’s contestants, ahead of the new series.

    Zara hit the headlines during her time on the show last year, particularly when her sexual activity with a fellow contestant wound up costing her the title of Miss Great Britain.

    Eventually, she left the show for personal reasons upon discovering that her mother was ill, but despite not having the smoothest of times when she was a contestant on ‘Love Island’, she’s urged the new crop of contestants to make the most of it.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Zara Holland

    She told The Sun she had no regrets about starring on the ITV2 reality series, insisting: The new contestants should just be themselves, if they want to go in there and find a relationship, great.

    “But don’t think you are going to meet anyone because you really might not.

    “Then again, you might find the love of your life - go in with an open mind, and just have fun.”

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Zara clutching a giant inflatable heart in the name of light entertainment

    Last year’s series was won by Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, who continued their relationship when they left the island.

    However, after just shy of a year together, it was confirmed earlier this week that the two had decided to go their separate ways, following what Nathan described as a “tough few weeks”.

    It has since been claimed that he’s set to star in ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ following the break-up, having made a handful of appearances on the ITVBe reality show with Cara during their time together.

    ‘Love Island’ will return to ITV2 later this year, with Caroline Flack back once again to take on presenting duties.

    Conversations