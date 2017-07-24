‘Love Island’ evictee Montana Brown has insisted she doesn’t regret having sex on TV, despite previously swearing she never would.
Fans of the ITV2 reality series saw her and boyfriend Alex Beattie voted off during Sunday’s (23 July) show, and she has since spoken about their bedroom antics in an interview with The Sun.
“I came on the island and I never, ever wanted to have sex,” she said.
“It wasn’t something that I intended to do. It happened and I don’t regret it.
“My mum did give me a telling off but she said that if I didn’t regret it then that was a good thing for her. With Alex we just clicked.”
Montana was also quick to insist she and Alex hadn’t been the most sexually active couple in the villa, despite what others may have claimed.
“Kem and Amber had the most sex in the villa – without a doubt,” she said.
“The trouble was our bed was in the middle of everyone else’s so it was really obvious when we were at it. Amber and Kem’s bed was right at the end of the row – they got lucky being that far away.
“I was right in the middle. I did feel bad, as there were two couples either side of us but oh well. I was completely entitled to do what I wanted to do.”
Prior to entering the villa, Montana was sure she wouldn’t get up to any X-rated antics, telling HuffPost UK: “I know I’m not going to have sex. I am a very restrained person. It takes me a while to like someone in the first place.
“I know everyone intends not to have sex on TV, but I don’t want my brother to see me have sex on TV. ”
There are now four couples in the running to be crowned the winners of ‘Love Island’ during Monday’s live final, with Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies emerging as the surprise front runners with the bookies.
‘Love Island’ concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV2.