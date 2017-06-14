In the communal bedroom, it was Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay who were the first to seal the deal, disappearing under the covers together while the rest of the group slept.

It wasn’t just those explosive rows that made Tuesday’s (13 June) ‘Love Island’ the most action-packed episode of the series, with not one but two couples sealing the deal.

Meanwhile, Jessica Shears and Dom Lever also took their relationship to the next level, during a private moment in the Hideaway.

Their intimate moment came after he delivered a special poem for her in honour of her birthday, which she declared would “make any girls’ knickers drop”.

For any poetry-loving readers, here’s just an excerpt of Dom’s “knickers-dropping” effort (via The Sun):

So then this girl comes down the stairs And my first thought is, ‘what a nightmare’ [...] Time goes on and there’s people I miss And this girl’s taking liberties making me wait for a kiss So here’s a toast to a good old sesh And not to mention that birthday girl Jess

He said in the Beach Hut: “Not only do we get alone time, we get alone time in a bed. And it’s not just our bed. It’s the hideaway bed. What happens in the hideaway stays in the hideaway.”