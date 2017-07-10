If you thought the current series of ‘Love Island’ was noticeably tamer than previous years, there could be a reason for that. It turns out, producers have been deliberately playing down the sex scenes this year, out of concern that viewers may start tuning in for all the wrong reasons.

ITV Kem and Amber are one of the couples who've sealed the deal this series

ITV Alex and Montana earlier in the series

The Sun also went on to point out that while Jess Shears and Dom Lever boasted about getting it on eight times during their short time in the villa, just one of their sexual encounters was aired. That’s nothing compared to Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, though, who are now into double figures, not that viewers would know, as only three have made it into the final broadcast. This included last week, when they disappeared in the middle of the day to have sex in the group’s communal bedroom, almost managing to sneak past unnoticed, until their fellow contestants clocked their sheepish expressions afterwards.