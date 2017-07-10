All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/07/2017 08:28 BST | Updated 10/07/2017 09:07 BST

    'Love Island' Sex Scenes Being Left Out Of Final Broadcast To Avoid Show Being 'Sensationalised'

    One couple is now into double-digits, but their antics haven't made it to air.

    If you thought the current series of ‘Love Island’ was noticeably tamer than previous years, there could be a reason for that.

    It turns out, producers have been deliberately playing down the sex scenes this year, out of concern that viewers may start tuning in for all the wrong reasons.

    ITV
    Kem and Amber are one of the couples who've sealed the deal this series

    An insider explained to The Sun: Some couples can’t stop having sex and are going at it almost every night.

    “Producers are being ultra-careful not to let sex become the focus of the show so have refrained from airing saucy scenes.

    “Countless sex sessions have been left on the cutting room floor over fears they could be seen to be sensationalising sex if it’s on every night.”

    A ‘Love Island’ spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “The show isn’t about sex, it’s about following the couples’ journeys.

    “We only show moments of intimacy when we feel it is important to a couple’s story.”

    ITV
    Alex and Montana earlier in the series

    The Sun also went on to point out that while Jess Shears and Dom Lever boasted about getting it on eight times during their short time in the villa, just one of their sexual encounters was aired.

    That’s nothing compared to Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, though, who are now into double figures, not that viewers would know, as only three have made it into the final broadcast.

    This included last week, when they disappeared in the middle of the day to have sex in the group’s communal bedroom, almost managing to sneak past unnoticed, until their fellow contestants clocked their sheepish expressions afterwards.

