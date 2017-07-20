Seven 'Love Island' Spin-Off Ideas That Would Ease The Pain Of This Series Ending

The ‘Love Island’ final is fast approaching, and to be quite honest, we’re not really sure how we’re going to manage when the series is over. As seven weeks of sun, sex and silliness draws to a close, we’ve been thinking about possible spin-off series ITV2 bosses could launch to fill the massive void it’s going to fill in our lives... 1. ‘Chris Hughes’s The Farm’

It’s been a while since the last series of ‘The Farm’, but who better to bring it back than Love Island’s very own farmer Chris Hughes? We propose that once the current crop of Islanders are back on British soil, we ship them off to live and work on Chris’s farm, where the cameras could follow them as he teaches them how to rear animals, milk cows and plough the fields. We can just see Olivia’s face now. And knowing this lot and what they’ve been up to in the past six weeks, the memory of Rebecca Loos wanking off a pig on the original series of ‘The Farm’ would look positively family-friendly by comparison. 2. ‘Love Bisland’

ITV

As much as we love ‘Love Island’, it is mad that in 2017, a dating show that only encourages people to hook up with others of the opposite sex still exists. A more LGBT+ inclusive version could see the island inhibited by bisexual contestants, who would be free to couple up with whoever they wanted, regardless of their gender, giving a much more real representation of modern dating. 3. ‘Camilla: Life In The Extreme’

As unlikely as it may have seemed that a ‘Love Island’ contestant would work as a bomb disposal expert away from the show, Camilla Thurlow broke the mould when she entered the villa earlier this summer, and ever since we found out about her job, it’s intrigued us. She actually spends long periods of time working in war-torn parts of the world to recover and dispose of Explosive Remnants of War, including bombs, shells and grenades. So we’re thinking a fly-on-the-wall, Ross Kemp-style documentary following her on various expeditions would make for compelling viewing. Sure, it may not appeal massively to the ‘Love Island’ demographic, but Camilla has been one of the stand-out stars of this year’s series, and a vehicle like this is the only way we can imagine her agreeing to stay in the public eye when the show finishes. 4. ‘Love Iceland’ A number of fans have called for a winter version of the show, which would see the contestants swap the sunny climes of the Mallorcan villa for a snowy lodge in a ski resort. Bosses already seem keen on to the idea, even mocking up what it could look like, after YouTuber Zoella put forward the name on Twitter.

All the format points could stay the same, but the stars would live in a luxury wood lodge, and they could also recouple around an actual open fire. Plus, if producers were on a cost-saving exercise, they could even have some sort of cross-over with Channel 4′s winter sports show, ‘The Jump’. 5. ‘Marcel’s Big Blazin’ Squad Reunion’

Rowen Lawrence via Getty Images

We’re long overdue a third series of ‘The Big Reunion’, but how about using it to reunite Marcel Somerville with his Blazin’ Squad bandmates? (He used to be in the group, but you probably didn’t know that as he doesn’t like to tell people). It’s been rumoured at various points since Marcel has been in the villa that the other members of the collective are keen on reuniting, so now more than ever seems like the perfect time to launch a comeback. The cameras would be there to capture every move, as they attempt to produce a single that could possibly come close to the musical greatness of ‘Crossroads’, under the careful watch of Gabby. 6. ‘Celebrity Love Island’

ITV

Some ‘Love Island’ fans may not even realise the show actually first aired on ITV way back in 2005, when it featured celebrities like Paul Danan and Jayne Middlemiss, and was hosted by Patrick Kilety and Kelly Brook (look it up on YouTube if you don’t believe us). While it was dropped from the schedules after two series due to losing out in the ratings to ‘Big Brother’, the rival show’s viewing figures aren’t exactly the problem they used to be. So what perfect way for ‘Love Island’ bosses to stick two fingers up at their rivals that pitting a star-studded version up against either run of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’? We know which one we’d tune into. 7. ‘Montana Explains It All’

ITV

If there are two things Montana Brown has done during her time in the villa, it’s refusing to take any bullshit and doling out good advice, which makes her a great candidate to land her own talk show. We’re seeing an ITV2 version of ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’, where Montana tackles millennials’ problems, like ‘He’s read my message on What’sApp - why’s he not replying?’, ‘I defaulted on my rent because I can’t stop brunching’ and ‘I can’t find a Snapchat filter that really flatters me’.