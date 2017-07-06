‘Love Island’ newcomer Theo Campbell may have jeopardised his future career plans by taking part in the show.
Theo was one of two new arrivals in the ‘Love Island’ villa earlier this week, quickly revealing that he’s a professional athlete, and is even a member of the Team GB athletics team.
During his introductory interview, he commented: “The main target in my eyes is the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.”
However, he may have already tarnished his plans, as a British Athletics spokesperson has said that right now is a time he should be in intense training, rather than partying and flirting up a storm in the ‘Love Island’ villa.
They told The Mirror: “British Athletics was unaware of Theo Campbell’s participation in this reality TV show.
“With the IAAF World Championships in London just a month away, we would expect all those in contention for selection to be 100% focused on their training and preparations to compete against the world’s best athletes.”
Theo entered the villa alongside fellow newbie and former Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt.
But if both Theo and Jamie want to stay on the island long-term, they’re going to have to find themselves partners pretty sharpish, with several of the show’s female contestants already loved up.
Theo already named Olivia, Tyla and Amber as his top picks before entering the show, but given that Tyla is currently loved up with Jonny - not to mention Amber and Kem being pretty much inseparable at this stage - staying put might be harder than first thought.
‘Love Island’ continues on Thursday (6 July) at 9pm on ITV2.