‘Love Island’ winner Nathan Massey has been spotted filming scenes for ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, just days after splitting from Cara De La Hoyde.
The couple have made a string of ‘TOWIE’ appearances together since bagging £50,000 in last year’s ‘Love Island’ final, but it seems Nathan will now go it alone on the programme.
A source is quoted as telling the Sun: “Nathan was looking for something to take his mind off the split and ‘TOWIE’ has been the perfect project.
“He loves appearing on the show and hopes that this time it could be something a bit long term.”
A spokesperson for ‘TOWIE’ refused to comment when contacted by the paper.
Nathan and Cara were together for 11 months, and split just last week, when a source claimed they’d made the mutual decision to end their relationship.
Meanwhile, ITV is currently gearing up for another series of ‘Love Island’, and it was recently revealed that a massive 55,000 people have applied to appear on the show.