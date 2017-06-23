If you thought ‘Love Island’ newcomer Tyla Carr looked familiar, it could well be because you’ve already seen her on another dating show.

Earlier this week, Tyla arrived in the villa alongside fellow newbie Simon Searles, while the rest of the contestants were still getting over the losses of Jess and Mike.

ITV Tyla Carr

But while some ‘Love Island’ fans were excited to see some fresh faces, others were left scratching their heads over where they’d seen Tyla before.

Well, ponder no more, as it turns out she was previously a contestant on Channel 4 dating series, ‘First Dates’.

Channel 4 Tyler aka Tyla on 'First Dates'

Tyla - or Tyler as she was billing herself back then - starred on ‘First Dates’ back in December, where she hit it off with Bobby, who famously showed up to the restaurant with his mum in tow, as she was also taking part in the show and going on her own date.

Hope you’re looking forward to seeing Bobby’s mum again too, Tyler! 😆 #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/o7BakVdLib — First Dates (@FirstDates) December 12, 2016

And while Tyler/Tyla and Bobby said in their joint interview at the end of the episode that they’d like to see one another again, it seems things didn’t work out, as she’s now pursuing romance on ‘Love Island’.

‘Love Island’ continues on Friday (23 June) at 9pm on ITV.

