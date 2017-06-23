Eliminated ‘Love Island’ contestant Tyne-Lexy Clarson has a few choice words about former competitor Jessica Shears, claiming she felt victimised by her during her time on the show.

Tyne-Lexy left the show over the weekend, naming Jess among the biggest game-players during a post-show interview, and she’s taken things a step further while speaking to The Sun.

ITV Tyne-Lexy

And while Jess has expressed interest in staying with her ‘Love Island’ partner Dom Lever once the show is behind them, Tyne-Lexy isn’t so convinced.

ITV Dom and Jess said an emotional goodbye earlier this week

We can’t wait to see how Jess reacts to these comments...

Jess did say upon leaving ‘Love Island’ that while she’d be happy for Dom if he found someone else, that would be it for their romance.

‘Love Island’ continues on Friday (23 June) at 9pm on ITV2.

'Love Island': Check Out The All-New Villa