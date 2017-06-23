Eliminated ‘Love Island’ contestant Tyne-Lexy Clarson has a few choice words about former competitor Jessica Shears, claiming she felt victimised by her during her time on the show.
Tyne-Lexy left the show over the weekend, naming Jess among the biggest game-players during a post-show interview, and she’s taken things a step further while speaking to The Sun.
Talking about Jess, Tyne-Lexy said: “I think maybe she’s not a very nice person. I was the victim of it unfortunately in the villa. It was like typical bitchiness between girls.
“But obviously I’m not like that at all I’m used to having girly-girls around me that support each other. And I think she liked to batten me down.”
And while Jess has expressed interest in staying with her ‘Love Island’ partner Dom Lever once the show is behind them, Tyne-Lexy isn’t so convinced.
“They’re not staying together – no way,” she claimed, “Dom will be on the first girl that walks through that door.”
We can’t wait to see how Jess reacts to these comments...
Jess did say upon leaving ‘Love Island’ that while she’d be happy for Dom if he found someone else, that would be it for their romance.
She explained earlier this week: “He tried to promise me he would stay committed but honestly I adore the boy and want him to have an amazing summer with or without me.
“If he finds someone else who is amazing, so be it, I just hope that she is lovely and treats him right.”
‘Love Island’ continues on Friday (23 June) at 9pm on ITV2.