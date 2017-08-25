Set in South Africa, ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ is being billed as the “ultimate battle of the sexes”, with producers promising some escapism from the freezing cold when it debuts next year.

And while it’s not exactly the winter version of ‘Love Island’ that fans were crying out for during the most recent series , it sounds like it’ll have enough of what made the show a success to whet viewers’ appetites.

‘Love Island’ bosses have announced plans for a new winter dating show, following the success of this year’s show.

According to ITV, the show will pit teams of “young, hot singles” against each other, with viewers voting to determine “which sex ultimately comes out on top”.

They’ll face pitfalls along the way, with the contestants’ loyalties being tested by dates with members of the opposite team.

Sounds like producers really took on board those “inclusivity” criticisms of this year’s ‘Love Island’, eh?

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions for ITV, said: “ITV2’s younger audience will no doubt relish the escapism this immersive physical game show from sunny South Africa will provide next winter.

“Like ‘Love Island’ before it, this series’ nightly mixture of fun challenges and burgeoning relationships ought to be must see.”

The most recent series of ‘Love Island’ wrapped up last month, with Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay being crowned the public’s winners.

Since then, Channel 5 have tried their hand at their own spin on the show, ‘Make Or Break’, after ‘Love Island’ trounced their most recent series of ‘Big Brother’ in the ratings.