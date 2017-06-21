Former ‘Love Island’ star Zara Holland has admitted there are things she would do differently if given her chance on the show again.

While Zara stood by her actions in interviews at the time, insisting that she “hadn’t done anything wrong”, she has since admitted that she’d advise anyone considering going on ‘Love Island’ against having sex on the show.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Zara Holland

Speaking to the Daily Star, she claimed: “If I had my time on the show again I would definitely do things differently. I wouldn’t have sex for a start.

“It’s so hypocritical that everyone around me was at it like rabbits but I was the one who lost everything. And I only had sex once, in a private room, under the covers. I regret it.

“So my advice to this year’s islanders is think before you do it. It could haunt you for the rest of your career.”

The current series of ‘Love Island’ has so far featured far fewer sexual scenes than last year’s, although last week saw two couples take their relationship to the next level in the same night.

