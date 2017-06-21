Former ‘Love Island’ star Zara Holland has admitted there are things she would do differently if given her chance on the show again.
Zara was part of one of last year’s series’ biggest talking points, when her sexual activity with fellow contestant Alex Bowen saw her stripped of her Miss GB title in the outside world.
While Zara stood by her actions in interviews at the time, insisting that she “hadn’t done anything wrong”, she has since admitted that she’d advise anyone considering going on ‘Love Island’ against having sex on the show.
Speaking to the Daily Star, she claimed: “If I had my time on the show again I would definitely do things differently. I wouldn’t have sex for a start.
“It’s so hypocritical that everyone around me was at it like rabbits but I was the one who lost everything. And I only had sex once, in a private room, under the covers. I regret it.
“So my advice to this year’s islanders is think before you do it. It could haunt you for the rest of your career.”
Former ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Megan McKenna recently revealed similar regrets over her time on the MTV reality show, telling HuffPost UK in an interview on ‘BUILD’: “I did get a bit intimate with one of my boyfriends on [‘Ex On The Beach’], I wish I didn’t… [but] it is normal.
“I know that having sex on TV isn’t the best thing, but everybody [has sex]. So I don’t know why everyone’s making out like they don’t, because they do.”
The current series of ‘Love Island’ has so far featured far fewer sexual scenes than last year’s, although last week saw two couples take their relationship to the next level in the same night.