A tunnel beneath the River Thames is expected to be announced as the Government’s preferred option for a new road crossing. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling will confirm the chosen route on Wednesday. Highways England said in January 2016 that it supported the tunnel proposal, connecting Gravesend, Kent, with Tilbury, Essex. Lower Thames Crossing map

Highways England The route will go from Tilbury, Essex to Gravesend in Kent (click here for a zoomable version of this map)

The organisation, which is responsible for operating and improving England’s motorways and major A roads, rejected a shortlisted option to build a bridge or tunnel next to the existing Dartford Crossing. Highways England said its favoured option would reduce pressure on the Dartford Crossing and offer a shorter route to and from the Port of Dover and the Channel Tunnel. It would run from the end of the M2 near Rochester, cross the river to the east of Gravesend and join the M25 between junctions 29 and 30.

Richard Newstead via Getty Images The crossing will be the first new passage over the Thames east of London for 25 years

The Dartford Crossing is used for 50 million journeys each year. There’s long been unhappiness with the speed of trips between the two counties.

Quantas have announced 17 hour direct flights to Australia making it quicker than travelling from Kent to Essex via the Dartford Tunnel. — Countess of Essex (@CountessWEssex) December 11, 2016

The Dartford crossing is so awful it's quicker for us to drive through London to get from Kent to Essex 😐😐😐 — Aimee Connolly (@Aimee90) October 9, 2016

MT @CliveJGoodwin: It'll be quicker to get from London to Birmingham on HS2 than to travel from Essex to Kent over QE2 bridge by car #bbcqt — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 12, 2012

AA president Edmund King said: “The case for greater road capacity across the Thames is overwhelming and overdue. “There are half as many crossings of the Thames then there are across the Seine in Paris. “Currently there is often congestion in both directions on the M25. “The AA argued for greater capacity but didn’t take a stand on a specific route as we believed this is a decision for local people to influence in the consultation.” Three potential approach routes have been identified north of the river in Essex and two south of the river in Kent. The tunnel has been estimated to cost between £4.3 billion and £5.9 billion.

Highways England An artists impression of the new tunnel scheme