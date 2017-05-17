A loyal dog who was photographed refusing to leave his injured owner’s side has shown the true bond that can exist between man and beast.

Jesus Heuche was trimming a tree in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, when he fell six feet, cracking his head on the concrete pavement below.

Frantic neighbours called for an ambulance as the 28-year-old lay unconscious – with his faithful dog Tony perching astride his chest and never leaving his side.