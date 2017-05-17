All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    17/05/2017 14:05 BST | Updated 17/05/2017 14:09 BST

    Loyal Dog Refuses To Leave Injured Master’s Side

    Faithful Tony never left his master's side.

    A loyal dog who was photographed refusing to leave his injured owner’s side has shown the true bond that can exist between man and beast.

    Jesus Heuche was trimming a tree in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, when he fell six feet, cracking his head on the concrete pavement below.

    Frantic neighbours called for an ambulance as the 28-year-old lay unconscious – with his faithful dog Tony perching astride his chest and never leaving his side.

    Facebook
    Faithful Tony never left his master's side
    Facebook
    Luckily Jesus Hueche suffered only minor injuries
    Facebook
    Heuche rescued Tony when he was a stray 

    Paramedics from Argentinian emergency service Defensa Civil attended the accident, gently applying a neck brace under the watchful eye of Tony, who tried to climb into the ambulance with his master.

    Heuche was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries before being discharged.

    Of the devoted dog that he adopted as a stray, the 28-year-old told radio station La Brujula 24: “He goes everywhere with me and lies in my bed until my wife takes him out.”

    MORE:newsdogArgentinaBahía Blanca

    Conversations