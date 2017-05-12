Woman's Message About Dress Not Zipping Up Is The Body Positive Lesson We All Needed

The Instagram star, who has 74.3k followers , revealed that she now has a healthy relationship with food - and has urged others to not let their lives be dictated by a thigh gap or the number on a set of bathroom scales.

Earlier this week when she tried on an old dress, she found that it no longer zipped up at the side. However for Litman, this is a sign of progress rather than a step backwards.

In a poignant Instagram post, Lucia Litman revealed that she struggled with an eating disorder for a number of years.

When your jeans no longer fit or your shirt doesn’t button up, it can be difficult to feel good about yourself. But one woman hopes to change that mentality.

Litman shared a photo of herself in the size 2 dress, which would no longer fasten at the side.

“Here’s a picture of me in my favourite dress from three years ago,” she wrote in the caption.

“Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about my body image and health, after a ‘friend’ told me that I’ve let myself go and should stop eating so much bread.

“I don’t really talk about this much (or ever publicly) but I struggled with an eating disorder all throughout high school and college and was in and out of different therapies and centres.”

She explained that she used to weigh herself five times a day. The number that stared back at her on the scales would dictate her happiness and influence the activities that she “allowed” herself to do.

“This restriction on my own happiness and life ended a lot of friendships and relationships because I’d isolate myself at home so I didn’t have to be around food,” she said.

“A lot of my work that I share here is inspired by this experience - food wasn’t always a happy thing for me, and for many friends and family food still isn’t fun - so I’m hoping to show a more playful side to what we eat and get people thinking about colours, shapes and textures instead of calories or how much exercise they’ll have to do to burn it off.”

Litman regularly shares posts of foods matching Pantone colour charts, as well as quotes about eating such as: “Real queens eat pizza.”