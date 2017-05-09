The Eurovision Song Contest is taking place this week in the Ukraine which means, once again, the world’s biggest, most colourful and diverse group of competitors descends on one city to sing their little hearts out, and once again, a bunch of British critics rub their collective chins and wonder despairingly whether the UK has any kind of chance of victory, or whether Brexit has banged the final nail in the coffin of our already beleaguered prospects.

It’s been a long 20 years since the UK came home covered in glory, courtesy of Katrina and the Waves and ‘Walking on Sunshine’. So there’s really no pressure for Lucie Jones, this year’s UK entrant. However, she’ll be crossing everything she avoids the distinctly unpatriotic lack of fervour that greeted our 2003 entrant Jemini – an unedifying, if historic, nul points. Nobody needs that!

What can we tell you?

1. Lucie will be representing the UK at the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Kiev in Ukraine. The UK entry gets automatic entry into the final, so Saturday evening will be our first chance to watch her compete.