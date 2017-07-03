Lucinda Chambers' Controversial First Interview Since Leaving Vogue Was Republished... Then Amended

An interview in which Lucinda Chambers was quoted as making accusations against British Vogue has been republished after editors decided to temporarily remove it due to the “sensitive nature” of its content. It is Chambers’ first interview since stepping down as fashion director from the publication in May and it earned her praise from some social media users. The interview, entitled ‘Will I Get a Ticket?’ by Anja Aronowsky Cronberg, was originally published on Monday 3 July, but then it was removed from the site until Wednesday when it was republished on Vestoj in its entirety. However, just a day later the article was amended and the following editor’s note was added to the top. ″ Following the original publication of this article, we’ve been contacted by lawyers on behalf of Conde Nast Limited and Edward Enninful OBE and have been requested to amend the interview. This request has now been granted.” The edit removed quotes from Chambers which stated she had been fired from Vogue in just “three minutes”. Chambers is also said to comment on a front cover featuring Alexa Chung in a Michael Kors T-shirt, which she believes was “crap”.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Lucinda Chambers attends the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections 2017 on 19 September 2016 in London, United Kingdom.

Condé Nast Britain, the company that publishes Vogue UK, issued the following statement in response, denying Chambers claim that management did not know about her dismissal: “It’s usual for an incoming editor to make some changes to the team. Any changes made are done with the full knowledge of senior management.”

