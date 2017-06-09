Luisa Zissman has announced she’s pregnant with her third child.

The 30-year-old, known for taking part in ‘The Apprentice’, shared a photo on Instagram to reveal her baby news.

It featured three tops with her and her two daughters’ names on them and then a babygro on the end with the name “newbie” on the back.

Zissman simply captioned the photo, posted on Thursday 8 June: “👑💕👶🏼 #girlgang” with a baby emoji.